Sully Sullenberger: A Hero's Journey Through Alzheimer's

Famed pilot C.B. 'Sully' Sullenberger, known for the 'Miracle on the Hudson,' reveals his early-stage Alzheimer's diagnosis. At 75, the aviation safety advocate remains committed to his cause despite the challenges. Sullenberger's legacy extends beyond his heroic landing as he champions for safer aviation standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 07:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 07:57 IST
Sully Sullenberger: A Hero's Journey Through Alzheimer's
  • Country:
  • United States

C.B. 'Sully' Sullenberger, acclaimed for his heroic emergency landing on New York's Hudson River in 2009, has announced he has been diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer's disease. Sullenberger, aged 75, disclosed the news on his website, stating he is undergoing treatment while continuing his advocacy for aviation safety.

Known internationally after actor Tom Hanks portrayed him in the 2016 film 'Sully,' directed by Clint Eastwood, Sullenberger remains an icon in aviation. His call for high safety standards includes concerns about reduced pilot prerequisites by regional airlines, which he believes could jeopardize safety and security for travelers.

Sullenberger's advocacy has reached Congress, where he argued for enhanced pilot training and reform in airplane certification processes. His diagnosis comes amidst a time when Alzheimer's affects an estimated 6.9 million Americans over the age of 65, representing a notable public health challenge.

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