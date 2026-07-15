VDMA Calls for Stronger EU Action Against Chinese Competition

The German engineering association VDMA has urged the EU to take swift measures against the unequal competition posed by Chinese machinery manufacturers. They suggested enforcing product-level duties and called for rigorous market surveillance. Revenues from trade defenses should bolster innovation and support affected firms facing Chinese countermeasures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 11:30 IST
VDMA Calls for Stronger EU Action Against Chinese Competition
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German engineering association VDMA has issued a strong call for the European Union to intensify its actions against the unfair competition from Chinese machinery makers. During discussions with EU officials, VDMA emphasized the need for implementing product and group level duties.

The association pointed out that revenues obtained from trade defense measures should be utilized to fuel innovation and provide aid to companies adversely impacted by Chinese countermeasures. It advocated for a possible shift in the burden of proof onto Chinese firms.

VDMA also insisted on much stricter market surveillance to combat the influx of non-compliant Chinese machines in the European market. This, they argue, is essential to ensure fair market practices and protect European manufacturers.

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