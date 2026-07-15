NZ Moves to Simplify Climate Law and Strengthen Adaptation Planning

The New Zealand Government has introduced targeted amendments to the Climate Change Response Act (CCRA), saying the changes will reduce unnecessary complexity, improve the operation of the country's emissions trading system, and strengthen long-term planning for communities facing growing climate risks.

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts said the Bill is designed to make the legislation more efficient while giving greater certainty to councils, businesses and investors. The reforms are intended to remove overlapping requirements and ensure New Zealand's climate policies remain practical as the country continues working toward its emissions reduction goals. Watts said the amendments also deliver a key commitment under the National Adaptation Framework by creating a more consistent approach to preparing communities for the effects of climate change.

Councils to prepare long-term plans for high-risk communities

The most significant change in the Bill is a new legal requirement for councils to develop adaptation plans for communities facing the highest climate-related risks. While some local authorities have already begun this work, the Government says the approach has varied widely across the country.

Under the proposed law, councils will prepare plans covering at least the next 30 years, outlining the sequence of actions, investment priorities and risk management measures needed to respond to climate-driven natural hazards over time. The Government believes these long-term plans will give communities a clearer understanding of future risks while helping authorities act earlier, reduce potential damage and avoid higher costs in the years ahead. Watts said planning well in advance will make it easier for communities to prepare for changing environmental conditions rather than responding only after problems emerge.

Changes also target emissions trading system

The Bill also introduces reforms to the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme (NZ ETS), with a focus on improving transparency and strengthening oversight of the secondary carbon market. The Government says stronger governance will help maintain confidence in the market while improving its integrity.

Other amendments are intended to improve the overall operation of the NZ ETS by removing barriers that discourage investment in decarbonisation projects. The legislation also creates a pathway for future consideration of additional carbon removal activities and new emissions sources to be included in the scheme, although agriculture will remain outside these proposed additions.

Watts said the Climate Change Response Act and the NZ ETS remain the country's primary tools for reducing emissions and building resilience against climate change. He said both systems need to operate efficiently if New Zealand is to meet its climate targets while delivering value for taxpayers.

The Government says the proposed reforms strike a balance between environmental responsibility and practical implementation, with a stronger focus on reducing unnecessary costs, improving certainty and ensuring climate policies produce measurable results for communities and the wider economy.