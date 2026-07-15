WHO Updates HIV Medicine Dosing for Babies and Children

The World Health Organization (WHO) has introduced updated recommendations on antiretroviral medicine dosing for newborns, infants and children, giving healthcare workers clearer guidance to improve HIV prevention and treatment for young patients. The revised recommendations are based on the latest pharmacokinetic research, clinical studies and expert advice. They are designed to make prescribing and dispensing medicines easier while ensuring children of different ages and weights receive the correct amount of medication for safe and effective treatment.

WHO says the guidance fills an important gap in paediatric HIV care by introducing harmonised weight-based dosing schedules that can be used consistently across healthcare settings, making treatment simpler for both medical professionals and families.

Updated Dosing Covers Key HIV Medicines

The new guidance revises dosing recommendations for several widely used paediatric HIV medicines, including dolutegravir and the abacavir/lamivudine combination. It also provides detailed dosing tables covering different drug formulations to support healthcare providers working in hospitals, clinics and community health programmes.

Special recommendations have been included for preterm infants, whose treatment needs often differ from those of full-term babies. The guidance also clearly separates medicine schedules used to prevent HIV infection from those used to treat children already living with the virus. Another important feature addresses children receiving treatment for both HIV and tuberculosis. Since medicines used for tuberculosis can affect how antiretroviral drugs work, the document explains when dose adjustments are needed to maintain effective treatment.

Dr Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO's Department for HIV, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis and STIs, said every child living with or exposed to HIV deserves medicines that are safe, effective and easy to use. She noted that the updated recommendations provide healthcare workers with practical guidance based on the latest scientific evidence, helping countries deliver quality HIV care from birth through adolescence.

WHO Aims to Expand Access to Better Paediatric HIV Care

Beyond providing dosing recommendations, the guidance identifies areas where more research is still needed to support the development of improved antiretroviral formulations for children. WHO says these evidence gaps will help shape future research and innovation in paediatric HIV treatment. The document is intended for clinicians, programme managers and policymakers responsible for delivering HIV prevention and treatment services to children. By standardising dosing practices, WHO hopes countries can strengthen treatment programmes while reducing the risk of dosing errors. The organisation is now working with governments and global health partners to support implementation of the updated recommendations, improve access to child-friendly antiretroviral medicines and expand equitable HIV services for children worldwide.

WHO says the new guidance is another step towards ending AIDS as a public health threat among children by ensuring young patients receive treatment that is both scientifically sound and practical to deliver.