Revolutionary 3D-Printed Contact Lenses and the Fight Against Tick-Borne Viruses

3D-printed contact lenses might soon become a practical reality, allowing optometrists to design and dispense tailored lenses within a single visit. This innovative approach uses a newly formulated silicone that adapts to individual eye contours, addressing conventional 3D printing limitations in contact lenses.

Dr. Shirley Tang, spearheading the initiative at the University of Waterloo, highlights this breakthrough as a step towards personalized eyewear. The team has tackled surface imperfections inherent in 3D printing, ensuring both comfort and clarity in the final product. A provisional patent has been filed, with real-world testing on the horizon.

Simultaneously, scientists are investigating how emerging tick-borne nairoviruses evade human immunity. These viruses, found on the U.S. Pacific Coast, pose significant health risks. Study leader Scott Pegan emphasizes the importance of biosurveillance and awareness of these threats, facilitating advanced, proactive public health responses.