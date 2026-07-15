Revolutionary 3D-Printed Contact Lenses and the Fight Against Tick-Borne Viruses

Researchers are developing 3D-printed contact lenses, potentially available in 20 minutes, offering precision fit and optical clarity. Meanwhile, new studies on tick-borne viruses highlight their immune system evasion, emphasizing vigilance and biosurveillance. These innovations aim to revolutionize personalized optics and enhance public health safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 15:31 IST
Revolutionary 3D-Printed Contact Lenses and the Fight Against Tick-Borne Viruses
  • Country:
  • Canada

3D-printed contact lenses might soon become a practical reality, allowing optometrists to design and dispense tailored lenses within a single visit. This innovative approach uses a newly formulated silicone that adapts to individual eye contours, addressing conventional 3D printing limitations in contact lenses.

Dr. Shirley Tang, spearheading the initiative at the University of Waterloo, highlights this breakthrough as a step towards personalized eyewear. The team has tackled surface imperfections inherent in 3D printing, ensuring both comfort and clarity in the final product. A provisional patent has been filed, with real-world testing on the horizon.

Simultaneously, scientists are investigating how emerging tick-borne nairoviruses evade human immunity. These viruses, found on the U.S. Pacific Coast, pose significant health risks. Study leader Scott Pegan emphasizes the importance of biosurveillance and awareness of these threats, facilitating advanced, proactive public health responses.

TRENDING

1
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
2
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
3
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026