Trump Optimistic on Ukraine Deal Despite Russian Belligerence

Former U.S. President Donald Trump remains optimistic about a potential peace deal with Russia to end the Ukraine war, despite sources indicating Russia's intent to escalate the conflict. Trump's confidence stems from his interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising questions about future diplomatic dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:20 IST
Trump Optimistic on Ukraine Deal Despite Russian Belligerence
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Former U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to strike a deal to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, even as signs suggest Russia may intensify its military actions. Trump's comments were made during a recent interview with Fox News.

The interview, recorded on Tuesday and broadcasted on Wednesday, revealed Trump's belief in Putin's readiness for a peace agreement, despite contradictory reports. Sources close to the Kremlin informed Reuters that Putin has been dismissive of peace negotiations with Kyiv.

These developments come as Trump, who has pledged to resolve the conflict swiftly if re-elected, anticipates making headway immediately upon resuming presidential duties in January 2025, amid ongoing speculation about Russia's true intentions.

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