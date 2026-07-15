Prosecutors Request Dismissal for Gianluca Rocchi's Case

Milan prosecutors have requested the dismissal of a sports fraud case involving Gianluca Rocchi, the former referee designator for Italy's Serie A and Serie B, citing insufficient evidence, as reported by the Italian news agency ANSA.

Rocchi, who had resigned from his position in April to allow legal proceedings to proceed without interference, was under investigation for alleged complicity in sporting fraud over referee assignments during four matches. Among these was a Torino match against Inter Milan in a recently concluded Serie A season.

The prosecutors, after a thorough two-year investigation, concluded that no concrete evidence of match-fixing was found. However, the case documents have been forwarded to sports justice authorities and the Italian Olympic Committee's General Prosecutor's Office to evaluate if any disciplinary breaches arose.