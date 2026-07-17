Lettuce Recall: Taylor Farms Linked to Parasitic Outbreak

Taylor Farms, a California-based lettuce supplier, is preparing for a potential recall linked to a cyclosporiasis outbreak. Thousands have fallen ill across several states, including Michigan. The FDA and CDC are investigating the outbreak at Taco Bell locations, with Taylor Farms identified as a possible source of contamination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 20:55 IST
Lettuce Recall: Taylor Farms Linked to Parasitic Outbreak
  • Country:
  • United States

Taylor Farms, based in California, is under scrutiny as it faces a potential recall linked to a parasite outbreak sickening thousands in Michigan and surrounding states. This development was first reported by Bloomberg News, with the scale of the recall still unspecified.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are currently probing a cyclosporiasis outbreak tied to shredded iceberg lettuce at Taco Bell restaurants across Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. Symptoms include diarrhea and other gastrointestinal issues.

Minnesota health officials tallied 5,002 cases of the illness, marking a significant uptick from the previous day. The FDA announced that Taco Bell, owned by Yum Brands, has ceased using lettuce from the implicated supplier as investigations point to Taylor Farms as a potential source of contamination.

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