Labour Ministry promotes SAMADHAN Portal among trade unions

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has stepped up efforts to encourage the use of its digital grievance redressal platform by organising an awareness session on the SAMADHAN Portal 2.0 for trade union representatives in New Delhi.

Hosted by the Delhi Regional Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) at Shramev Jayate Bhawan, the programme introduced union leaders to the portal's key features and demonstrated how it can simplify labour dispute resolution and improve access to government services through digital technology.

Digital platform simplifies labour grievance process

The session began with a welcome address by Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) P. S. Karmase. Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Headquarters, S. K. Sahu then outlined the importance of using technology to modernise labour administration while highlighting the vital role trade unions continue to play in protecting workers' rights.

The technical session was conducted by Regional Labour Commissioner (Central) Kumar Amritesh, who gave a detailed demonstration of the SAMADHAN Portal 2.0. Participants were shown how workers and organisations can file industrial disputes online, submit claims under the new Labour Codes and monitor the progress of their cases through real-time status tracking. Officials said the platform has been designed to make labour-related services more accessible while improving transparency and reducing the time taken to process grievances.

Trade unions engage with officials

More than 30 representatives from trade unions and central trade union federations participated in the awareness programme. The attendees included members from the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU).

An interactive question-and-answer session allowed participants to raise concerns, seek clarification on various aspects of the portal and provide suggestions for further improvements. The discussions allowed officials to explain how the digital platform can support workers, employers and trade unions in resolving labour-related issues more efficiently. The engagement also helped familiarise trade union representatives with the portal's features so they can guide workers in accessing the online services.

Participants welcome transparent digital initiative

Trade union representatives expressed satisfaction with the portal's simple interface and transparent processes, describing it as an important step towards improving labour grievance redressal in the country.

They appreciated the Ministry of Labour and Employment for conducting direct outreach programmes that help stakeholders understand new digital services and welcomed similar awareness initiatives in the future.

The Ministry said the SAMADHAN Portal 2.0 reflects its broader efforts to modernise labour administration through technology while making government services more citizen-centric, transparent and accessible for workers across India.