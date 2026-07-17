Lakhpati Didis shine at Bharat Tex 2026 showcase

Rural women entrepreneurs from across India took centre stage at Bharat Tex 2026 as the Ministry of Rural Development concluded its four-day participation at the event, showcasing how Self Help Groups (SHGs) are transforming traditional skills into thriving businesses.

Through the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), the Ministry's pavilion highlighted the work of Lakhpati Didis, allowing them to connect with buyers, exporters and industry leaders while presenting India's rich handloom and handicraft traditions to visitors from India and abroad.

Rural entrepreneurs connect with new markets

On the final day of the exhibition, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Neelam Shami Rao, along with Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development T.K. Anil Kumar, Joint Secretaries Jayasree and Swati Sharma, visited the pavilion. They were welcomed by DAY-NRLM Director Dr Molishree and interacted with the participating women entrepreneurs.

The officials learned about the women's business journeys and explored a wide range of handcrafted and handloom products developed by SHG enterprises. The exhibition also created valuable networking opportunities, allowing the entrepreneurs to exchange ideas with industry representatives, understand market trends and identify new business opportunities. Throughout the event, the pavilion attracted a steady flow of buyers, exporters and visitors, helping participating SHGs expand their visibility beyond local markets.

Traditional crafts showcased on a national platform

The pavilion featured an extensive collection of handcrafted products representing India's diverse textile heritage. Visitors explored traditional crafts including Pattachitra, Pen Kalamkari, Phulkari embroidery, Eri silk, Pashmina and several other regional handloom and handicraft products created by women-led enterprises.

The biggest attraction was the Saras Shakti Collection, a premium gifting initiative under DAY-NRLM that brings together carefully curated handmade products produced by rural women. The collection focuses on quality, attractive packaging and market-ready products, helping SHGs enter institutional and premium markets while preserving the authenticity of traditional Indian craftsmanship. The showcase demonstrated how rural women are combining traditional knowledge with modern business practices to create products that appeal to a wider customer base.

Lakhpati Didi mission continues to expand

The Ministry said the participation of Lakhpati Didis at Bharat Tex 2026 reflected the growing contribution of women-led SHGs to India's textile and handicraft sector. Through DAY-NRLM, rural women receive support to access finance, improve their skills, build enterprises and establish stronger market linkages that help increase household incomes and create sustainable livelihoods.

DAY-NRLM has already mobilised more than 10 crore rural women into Self Help Groups across the country. Building on this extensive network, the Lakhpati Didi initiative has helped over 3 crore women achieve higher and more sustainable incomes, with the government now working towards its goal of creating 6 crore Lakhpati Didis.

The Ministry said its participation at Bharat Tex 2026 reinforces its commitment to strengthening women-led rural enterprises, preserving India's textile and craft heritage and creating greater opportunities for rural entrepreneurs to reach national and international markets.