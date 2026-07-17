Taylor Farms Recall: A Major Parasite Outbreak in the U.S.

Taylor Farms, a major provider of lettuce based in California, has alerted U.S. regulators about an impending recall due to potential contamination linked to a significant parasite outbreak. This could mark one of the largest foodborne illness events in the United States in recent history, according to Bloomberg News.

Michigan health officials have reported 5,002 cases, with the number increasing daily as investigation efforts ramp up. Federal agencies are delving into a cyclosporiasis outbreak associated with shredded iceberg lettuce at Taco Bell locations in states like Indiana and Ohio. The FDA's findings implicate a Mexican supplier, believed to be Taylor Farms, as the likely source of contamination.

Past foodborne illness episodes have heavily impacted restaurant stocks, including those of McDonald's and Chipotle. Analysts predict a similar effect on Taco Bell's revenue due to the outbreak, as consumer confidence and sales could be negatively impacted while efforts to address the contamination are underway.