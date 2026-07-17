Mining finance gathers pace as Africa eyes $29.5 trillion opportunity

Africa is attracting growing financial support as governments, development finance institutions, commercial banks and private investors work to unlock the continent's vast mineral wealth and build a globally competitive mining industry. The expanding role of mining finance will be a major focus at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026, scheduled to take place in Cape Town from 14 to 16 October. The event comes as Africa seeks to capture more value from an estimated $29.5 trillion in mine-site mineral resources, while positioning itself as a key supplier of critical minerals needed for the global energy transition.

Major financiers back mining and infrastructure

African Mining Week will bring together leading institutions including the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC), Standard Bank, Absa Bank, Trade and Development Bank (TDB), Africa50, Apeiron Investment Group and World Mining Investment.

The event follows several major financing announcements across the continent. In July 2026, AFC, DFC and the Development Bank of Southern Africa reached financial close on the $753 million Lobito Corridor Railway Project, which will rehabilitate 1,300 kilometres of railway connecting Angola's Port of Lobito with mining regions in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia. The upgraded transport corridor is expected to reduce export costs for copper, cobalt and other strategic minerals while improving regional trade.

Vibhuti Jain, Managing Director and Regional Head for Africa at DFC, is expected to outline the institution's expanding investments in Africa and discuss efforts to strengthen global critical mineral supply chains through partnerships on the continent.

South Africa expands support for exploration

South Africa is also strengthening its mining sector through the IDC-managed Junior Exploration Fund. Earlier this year, the IDC increased the fund's allocation to R600 million, helping raise the number of supported junior mining companies to 13.

The expanded funding is intended to encourage new mineral discoveries, support greenfield exploration and increase the participation of locally owned mining businesses. IDC Head of Mining and Metals Thabiso Sekano is expected to discuss the programme alongside broader initiatives that support industrial infrastructure and mining development.

Infrastructure financing will feature prominently during the conference, with experts from TDB and Africa50 expected to highlight investments in electricity, transport and logistics, areas widely recognised as essential for improving mining productivity across Africa.

Private capital targets critical minerals

Financial institutions continue to expand investment across the mining value chain. TDB recently joined partners to launch a $176 million energy investment platform supporting private-sector electrification in sub-Saharan Africa and is also providing a $150 million syndicated facility to Mota-Engil Africa for transport, mining and infrastructure projects. Africa50 is supporting Kenya's $311 million electricity transmission public-private partnership, strengthening power networks that are critical for industrial growth.

Commercial banks are also increasing their exposure to the sector. Standard Bank and Absa Bank recently participated in a $130 million financing package for South African mining company Tharisa, while Standard Bank separately arranged a $150 million facility for Namibia's Rosh Pinah Zinc Corporation to support mine expansion.

Private investment firms are working to attract even more international capital as demand for minerals such as copper, lithium, graphite, nickel and rare earth elements continues to grow. Representatives from Apeiron Investment Group and World Mining Investment are expected to present strategies for connecting global investors with Africa's next generation of mining projects, as the continent competes for a share of the estimated $500 billion in global mining investment expected to be required by 2040.