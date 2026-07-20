FDA Clears Taylor Farms Lettuce of Cyclospora Contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Sunday that a lab result showing Taylor Farms' lettuce contaminated with the cyclospora parasite was deemed a false positive.

The initial test led to a recall of the lettuce from central Mexico, but further scrutiny revealed no confirmed positive results, according to an FDA spokesperson.

Despite earlier concern linking the outbreak to product served at Taco Bell in multiple states, no product-related hospitalizations or deaths have been confirmed, the CDC reported.