Cyclospora Outbreak Traced to Mexican Lettuce
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has identified shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms in central Mexico as a possible source of a cyclospora outbreak. Despite earlier false positive test results, traceback investigation data now suggests a link to the lettuce as the outbreak's cause.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that its traceback investigation into a cyclospora outbreak points to shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms' central Mexico locations as the potential source.
The FDA's statement follows an earlier conclusion which showed a false positive result in tests conducted on the lettuce.
This development comes amid ongoing efforts to identify and address the causes of the outbreak to prevent further spread.
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