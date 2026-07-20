Cyclospora Outbreak Traced to Mexican Lettuce

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has identified shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms in central Mexico as a possible source of a cyclospora outbreak. Despite earlier false positive test results, traceback investigation data now suggests a link to the lettuce as the outbreak's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 22:05 IST
Cyclospora Outbreak Traced to Mexican Lettuce
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  • United States

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that its traceback investigation into a cyclospora outbreak points to shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms' central Mexico locations as the potential source.

The FDA's statement follows an earlier conclusion which showed a false positive result in tests conducted on the lettuce.

This development comes amid ongoing efforts to identify and address the causes of the outbreak to prevent further spread.

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