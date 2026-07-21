U.S. and China Prepare for Groundbreaking AI Dialogue Amid Rising Tensions

The United States and China are scheduled to engage in significant discussions about artificial intelligence in September, sources close to the matter reported. These talks are seen as crucial as both countries contend with the challenges arising from each other's powerful AI models.

Originating from the Trump-Xi summit in May, these planned talks aim to occur before Chinese President Xi Jinping's U.S. visit on September 24. Both nations are eager to set parameters for advanced AI technologies that might enhance military capabilities, promote cyber threats, and disrupt global labor markets.

The details of potential participants, an agenda, and a venue remain undecided, illustrating that preparations are still in their infancy. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to lead the talks from the American side. These discussions are all the more significant, being the first official dialogue on AI under President Donald Trump's tenure.