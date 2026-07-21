U.S. and China Prepare for Groundbreaking AI Dialogue Amid Rising Tensions

The United States and China are set to hold key talks on artificial intelligence in September. This landmark dialogue, arising from the Trump-Xi summit, will address mutual concerns over AI's impact on military, cyber, and economic domains. The talks underscore the superpowers' intentions to regulate advanced AI models before President Xi's U.S. visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 16:26 IST
U.S. and China Prepare for Groundbreaking AI Dialogue Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States and China are scheduled to engage in significant discussions about artificial intelligence in September, sources close to the matter reported. These talks are seen as crucial as both countries contend with the challenges arising from each other's powerful AI models.

Originating from the Trump-Xi summit in May, these planned talks aim to occur before Chinese President Xi Jinping's U.S. visit on September 24. Both nations are eager to set parameters for advanced AI technologies that might enhance military capabilities, promote cyber threats, and disrupt global labor markets.

The details of potential participants, an agenda, and a venue remain undecided, illustrating that preparations are still in their infancy. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to lead the talks from the American side. These discussions are all the more significant, being the first official dialogue on AI under President Donald Trump's tenure.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Digital Risks Parents Fear Are Already Spilling Into Real Life

Plenty of Waste, Too Little Energy: What Is Holding Back Africa’s Biogas Boom?

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026