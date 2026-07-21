Houthi Threats: Shipping Concerns at Saudi Ports

Shipping companies have received a stark warning from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia, cautioning against engaging in cargo operations at Saudi Arabian ports.

According to a July 20 email seen by Reuters, vessels are banned from loading or discharging cargo at Saudi ports, with violations risking exposure to sanctions and potential targeting by Yemeni forces.

The email, distributed by the Houthis’ Sanaa-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, urges companies to exercise due diligence in their operations to avoid repercussions.