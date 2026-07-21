Young Achievers Shine at MCC School's World Records Festival

MCC Public School in Chennai celebrated a decade of excellence by hosting the first phase of the MCC World Records Festival 2026, featuring remarkable student achievements across various fields. Highlights included world records in sports, literature, robotics, music, mathematics, art, and science, showcasing exceptional talent and determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-07-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 16:19 IST
Young Achievers Shine at MCC School's World Records Festival
MCC World Records Festival 2026: Students Claim 16 World Records Titles in Phase One. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai's MCC Public School, a leading institution under the MCC Association, marked a decade of academic excellence with the first phase of its MCC World Records Festival 2026 on July 18 and 19. The event spotlighted extraordinary student accomplishments in academics, arts, sports, and creativity, all certified by esteemed record institutions like Elite World Records and Indian Book of Records.

Among the standout performances was F. Samanta's world record in badminton, engaging 78 opponents over a 9-hour marathon. Her feat exemplified sheer dedication and resilience, embodying the school's mission of empowering women. Equally impressive, Jessica Jones, at just 13, published a book of 200 self-authored poems, earning her the record for the youngest author in this category. Their achievements, along with several other students excelling in fields like robotics, music, and mathematics, underscored the school's commitment to nurturing diverse talents.

As MCC Public School prepares for the festival's second phase, the spotlight remains on encouraging more young individuals to push the boundaries of their potential and creativity, celebrating the institution's storied legacy and its pursuit of future excellence.

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