Young Achievers Shine at MCC School's World Records Festival

Chennai's MCC Public School, a leading institution under the MCC Association, marked a decade of academic excellence with the first phase of its MCC World Records Festival 2026 on July 18 and 19. The event spotlighted extraordinary student accomplishments in academics, arts, sports, and creativity, all certified by esteemed record institutions like Elite World Records and Indian Book of Records.

Among the standout performances was F. Samanta's world record in badminton, engaging 78 opponents over a 9-hour marathon. Her feat exemplified sheer dedication and resilience, embodying the school's mission of empowering women. Equally impressive, Jessica Jones, at just 13, published a book of 200 self-authored poems, earning her the record for the youngest author in this category. Their achievements, along with several other students excelling in fields like robotics, music, and mathematics, underscored the school's commitment to nurturing diverse talents.

As MCC Public School prepares for the festival's second phase, the spotlight remains on encouraging more young individuals to push the boundaries of their potential and creativity, celebrating the institution's storied legacy and its pursuit of future excellence.