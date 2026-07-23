Massive Egg Recall Alert

Midwest Poultry Services is recalling nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs, both white and brown cage-free shell eggs, due to potential Salmonella Enteritidis contamination. The recall, announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, affects eggs produced in Texas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:29 IST
Massive Egg Recall Alert
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a significant recall by Midwest Poultry Services, affecting nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs.

This recall includes both white shell eggs and brown cage-free shell eggs produced in Texas, due to the risk of Salmonella Enteritidis contamination.

The FDA's announcement underscores the importance of food safety and consumer protection amidst such potential health hazards.

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