Gauteng Assures Public Dialysis Services Remain Uninterrupted

The Gauteng Department of Health has reassured residents that dialysis treatment at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital has continued without interruption despite temporary shortages of essential medical supplies. The department said contingency measures ensured patients received the care they needed while procurement processes were being expedited to restore normal stock levels.

Officials acknowledged that supply challenges placed pressure on hospital operations but stressed that no patient treatments were missed or delayed.

Temporary Supply Challenges Managed

According to the department, the hospital experienced reduced supplies of sodium bicarbonate solution after procurement delays affected stock replenishment.

The department said reports suggesting the hospital had completely run out of the consumable were incorrect. Hospital teams activated contingency plans to maintain dialysis services, ensuring that no procedures were cancelled, postponed or missed during the period of limited supply.

These measures allowed healthcare workers to continue providing uninterrupted treatment to patients requiring dialysis.

Hospital Secured Alternative Supplies

The department also confirmed that delays in procurement affected the supply of dialysis filters used in intensive care.

To prevent disruptions, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital temporarily sourced dialysis filters from other healthcare facilities within its hospital cluster. This approach helped maintain services while new stock was being arranged.

Health officials said the operational challenges did not result in adverse outcomes for patients, with clinical teams working closely together to ensure continuity of care.

Procurement Being Fast-Tracked

The Gauteng Department of Health said procurement processes have now been accelerated to replenish sodium bicarbonate solution and approximately 60% of the outstanding dialysis filters.

Deliveries are expected shortly, which will help restore normal inventory levels at the hospital.

The department acknowledged that procurement delays contributed to the temporary shortages and said corrective measures are being implemented to improve future planning and reduce the likelihood of similar situations.

Focus on Strengthening Supply Chains

Health authorities said they are strengthening procurement planning, improving turnaround times and enhancing supply chain management across the provincial health system.

The department added that it is working closely with healthcare facilities and suppliers to ensure essential medical consumables remain available while protecting patient care across Gauteng's public hospitals.