NHL Streaming Revolution: Prime Video Strikes 12-Year Deal

In a landmark move for streaming sports, Rogers Communications and Amazon.com's Prime Video announced a 12-year sublicensing agreement on Tuesday. This deal positions Prime Video as the exclusive broadcaster for Wednesday night national NHL games in Canada, commencing with the 2026-27 season.

The agreement significantly enhances Prime Video's sports offerings, particularly in the Canadian market, by adding select Stanley Cup playoff series to its exclusive rights. This expansion follows Rogers' renewal of national NHL media rights last year through the 2037-38 season.

As the streaming wars intensify, this deal marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation of sports broadcasting, spotlighting the growing importance of streaming platforms in delivering live sports content.