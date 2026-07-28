Tensions Rise as Iran Proposes Temporary Strait of Hormuz Arrangement

Iran has suggested to Oman a temporary traffic arrangement for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, stating that some passage should occur through Iranian waters. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi conveyed this development in a televised statement on Tuesday.

Despite Oman's proposal for an equal division of transit routes, Iran remains steadfast in its security concerns until there is long-term regional stability. Gharibabadi emphasized that without acceptance from Muscat, the strait would remain closed, rejecting the current Traffic Separation Scheme in Omani waters.

The Iranian official highlighted that Tehran prioritizes national security and warned against external intervention even if sanctioned by Oman, countering previous threats from the U.S. and Israel. Iran insists on monitoring vessel traffic through its waters only.