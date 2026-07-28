FIFA's Bold $20 Billion Commercial Venture Sparks UEFA Backlash

FIFA plans to launch a commercial subsidiary valued at $20 billion, offering up to 20% stake to external investors, sparking criticism from UEFA. This move aims to boost global football participation but deepens the rift with European soccer authorities concerned over governance and transparency issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 23:55 IST
FIFA's Bold $20 Billion Commercial Venture Sparks UEFA Backlash
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FIFA announced its plan to create a new commercial subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), valued at $20 billion, to attract up to 20% investment from external sources. This initiative aims to raise significant funds to broaden global access to football, but has faced immediate criticism from UEFA, which argues the move compromises football governance and transparency.

The revenue generated from this new venture is intended to be reinvested into the sport to support infrastructure, coaching, national teams, and women's football, with FIFA maintaining control over football governance and decision-making. Despite the opposition, FIFA believes this project will fuel the growth and development of football worldwide.

As external investors eye minority stakes in the enterprise, with players like Thrive Capital expected to lead investments, UEFA remains concerned about the implications of such commercial ventures on the integrity of the game. The coming months will see FIFA's proposal presented to its 211 member associations and the FIFA Council for final approval.

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