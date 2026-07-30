Danube's Low Levels Threaten Nuclear Power Outputs in Hungary and Romania

Nuclear power plants situated along the Danube River in Hungary and Romania have been compelled to cut output amid record low water levels, with the threat of a complete shutdown looming in the coming days. This situation also extends to France, often dependent on nuclear energy for two-thirds of its electricity needs, where supply reductions are necessary due to cooling water shortages.

Facing extreme heatwaves and anticipated spikes in electricity demand by 20% during evening hours, Hungary's Paks nuclear facility, a major Russian-built plant generating 2 gigawatts—nearly half of Hungary's electricity—has reduced its operations to below 50% capacity. Exacerbating this energy crisis, Hungary's largest gas-fired power plant in Szazhalombatta suffered a malfunction, leading to a further electricity deficit of 400 megawatts.

Amid this critical scenario, Hungary's grid faces pressure, relying more on imported electricity, with an import capability of 3,600 to 3,800 megawatts. Requests have been made for large consumers, including industrial entities, to voluntarily lower consumption during peak hours. Similarly in Romania, electricity generation is affected, where nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica has shut down reactors due to low river levels, impacting operations at Cernavoda.