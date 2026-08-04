Italy puts all major cities on highest alert as heatwave intensifies

Italy has placed all 27 major cities under its highest heat alert, a red alert, due to the country's fourth heatwave of the summer, posing a serious health risk to the population.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 21:18 IST
Italy puts all major cities on highest alert as heatwave intensifies
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Italy is placing all ​its 27 major cities under its ​highest heat alert on ‌Thursday, ​as the country's fourth heatwave of the summer intensifies, the health ministry said on Tuesday. Twenty-five cities ‌were put on red alert on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the only two currently on a lesser amber alert, Messina and Reggio Calabria in the ‌far south of the country, moving up to the maximum level on ‌Thursday.

A red alert indicates a potential health emergency with prolonged high temperatures posing a serious health risk to the entire population, including young and healthy people. Local authorities ⁠urged residents ​in affected ⁠areas to avoid exposure to heat and direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day, ⁠between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., stay indoors where possible and drink plenty ​of fluids.

A spokesperson at the health ministry said it was ⁠the first time this year that all 27 cities had been issued with a ⁠red alert, ​but could not confirm if this had ever happened in previous years. Temperatures have climbed to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some ⁠areas of Italy and little relief is expected before the weekend. Forecasters say ⁠the heatwave ⁠is being fuelled by a North African anticyclone that has strengthened over the Mediterranean and stretched across much of ‌Europe.

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