Trump Asserts U.S. Control Over Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States Navy holds control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for global oil transit.

In a statement from the Oval Office, Trump informed reporters that the U.S. has completed mine-sweeping operations in the area, ensuring the safety of this vital passage from Iranian mines.

This declaration comes amidst escalating tensions in the region, highlighting the geopolitical significance of maintaining control over critical maritime routes.