Danube's Decline: Romania's Nuclear Power Crisis

Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer, Nuclearelectrica, may halt operations of its last active reactor as the Danube River's water levels continue to fall. Despite extensive efforts, including water diversion and rock obstruction removal, a shutdown is deemed inevitable.

The river's flow has dropped to a historic low, prompting Romania to declare an energy emergency and urging voluntary power consumption reduction. Industrial power cuts may follow to mitigate the impact.

This scenario highlights a broader crisis with record summer heat affecting Europe's power systems. Neighboring nations face similar water shortages, showcasing the interconnected challenges in the region's energy sector.