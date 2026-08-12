All Blacks Dominate Sharks, Intensifying Squad Competition

The New Zealand All Blacks delivered a stunning performance, thrashing the Sharks 54-0, adding intensity to the competition for test places. Coach Dave Rennie expressed satisfaction over their clinical display in tough conditions in their second tour game.

The team is undertaking a six-week, eight-match tour in South Africa, featuring four tests against top-tier teams and four matches against provincial sides. Following a shaky start against the Stormers, the All Blacks showcased their prowess with eight tries against the Sharks.

Rennie aims to give all 44 squad members a chance to play during the tour's opening games, with the battle for spots heating up as they prepare for the Springboks test. The All Blacks will continue their tour against the Bulls in Pretoria.