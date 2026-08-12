Newcomers Nakashima and Jodar Shine at Canadian Open

Brandon Nakashima and Rafael Jodar advanced to their first Masters 1000 semi-finals at the Canadian Open. Nakashima defeated Luciano Darderi, while Jodar overcame Arthur Fils. Both players seized breakthrough victories, leading them into a showdown to reach the finals. Top players like Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic skipped the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 03:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 03:02 IST
Newcomers Nakashima and Jodar Shine at Canadian Open
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American Brandon Nakashima and 19-year-old Spaniard Rafael Jodar both reached their first Masters 1000 semi-finals at the Canadian Open, marking significant career milestones for the athletes.

Nakashima secured his place in the semi-finals by defeating Italy's Luciano Darderi with a solid performance, finishing 6-2, 6-3. Meanwhile, Jodar, in his remarkable debut season, claimed victory over France's Arthur Fils, 7-6(5), 6-3.

The absence of renowned players like Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic was notable, as their absence was linked to player workload concerns, according to the Professional Tennis Players Association. Inclement weather also delayed tournament proceedings, impacting the Monday program.

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