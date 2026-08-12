Riviera Maya Hotels Cleared of Cyclospora in Health Scare
Mexico's health ministry confirmed that tests conducted at various Riviera Maya hotels were negative for the cyclospora parasite. This follows reports from British health authorities about cyclosporiasis cases among travelers. Mexican authorities utilized PCR tests on diverse samples from the hotels, all of which returned negative results.
- Country:
- Mexico
In a recent health update, Mexico's health ministry announced that tests across multiple hotels in the Riviera Maya region showed no presence of the cyclospora parasite.
Concerns arose after British health officials reported instances of cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal illness, among travelers who visited the Caribbean tourist destination.
México's authorities employed PCR testing on fruits, vegetables, and water from the hotels, which reassuringly returned negative for contamination.
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