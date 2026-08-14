Ebola Spreads to Unaffected Congo Province

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has now reached Bas-Uele Province. Health authorities confirmed a fatal case in the provincial capital, Buta, causing concerns about further contagion. Conflict and inadequate health services have exacerbated the situation, with cases rising to 4,665, including 2,184 deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 15:52 IST
Ebola Spreads to Unaffected Congo Province
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with a widening Ebola outbreak as the virus has spread to a sixth province, Bas-Uele, in the country's northeast. The communications ministry confirmed the spread on Friday, officially recognizing an earlier reported case in this new region.

Local health authorities identified a fatal Ebola case in Buta, the provincial capital. The National Institute for Biomedical Research indicated that this is Bas-Uele's first encounter with the virus, sparking concerns about potential infections among people who had contact with the deceased.

Factors like delayed detection, regional conflict, and strained healthcare systems have hastened the virus's transmission in this outbreak. Recent reports from the health ministry reveal an alarming increase in confirmed Ebola cases, now totaling 4,665, with 2,184 deaths.

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