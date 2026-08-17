Health Industry Shifts: Pharma Breakthroughs and Setbacks

This health news summary highlights major pharmaceutical breakthroughs and setbacks. Success comes for argenx as its drug meets study endpoints, while EyePoint faces challenges with their eye disease treatment. Other updates include mergers, new product developments, and efforts to balance sex ratios in Vietnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 18:29 IST
Health Industry Shifts: Pharma Breakthroughs and Setbacks

The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing significant developments as argenx announced its drug Vyvgart successfully met the primary endpoint in a late-stage autoimmune study. This marks a potential expansion into rheumatology for the Belgian-Dutch company, boosting shares by 11%.

In contrast, EyePoint faced a major setback with their drug for age-related eye disease failing late-stage trials, causing shares to plummet over 65%. The experimental drug was being tested against an approved treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration.

Among other developments, Nestle aims to capitalize on the rising trend of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, and AstraZeneca halts a lung cancer drug trial. Meanwhile, Vietnam's government drafts a plan to correct the sex ratio at birth by 2035.

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