Health Industry Shifts: Pharma Breakthroughs and Setbacks

The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing significant developments as argenx announced its drug Vyvgart successfully met the primary endpoint in a late-stage autoimmune study. This marks a potential expansion into rheumatology for the Belgian-Dutch company, boosting shares by 11%.

In contrast, EyePoint faced a major setback with their drug for age-related eye disease failing late-stage trials, causing shares to plummet over 65%. The experimental drug was being tested against an approved treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration.

Among other developments, Nestle aims to capitalize on the rising trend of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, and AstraZeneca halts a lung cancer drug trial. Meanwhile, Vietnam's government drafts a plan to correct the sex ratio at birth by 2035.