Hope Amidst Crisis: Controlling the Deadly Ebola Outbreak

The current Ebola outbreak, now the second most lethal on record, faces challenges in containment efforts. The WHO official expresses optimism for control within three months if resources increase. The outbreak has worsened and spread to another province, with WHO raising funds and adding beds for response efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 15:22 IST
Hope Amidst Crisis: Controlling the Deadly Ebola Outbreak
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An Ebola outbreak that has become the second deadliest on record continues to challenge global containment efforts. However, optimism persists among World Health Organization officials who believe control is possible.

The spread, already escalating into a sixth province, demands increased resources to reverse its course within three months. WHO Incident Manager Thierno Balde addressed reporters from the Democratic Republic of Congo, highlighting the ongoing need for resources to match the requirements.

With only 60% of the $115 million budget raised so far, containment measures are being escalated. An additional 400 beds have been established in recent weeks, and the WHO Emergency Committee is set to reconvene to assess the situation, having declared Ebola a global emergency in May.

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