U.S. Federal Deficit: Shrinking August Gap and Fiscal Year Trends

The U.S. federal budget deficit narrowed to $167 billion in August primarily due to calendar shifts in benefit payments, not an underlying trend. The fiscal 2025 deficit still exceeds full-year projections. Treasury reports show notable changes in outlays, interest, and customs duties with varying impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 00:18 IST
U.S. Federal Deficit: Shrinking August Gap and Fiscal Year Trends

The U.S. federal budget deficit in August decreased to $167 billion, mainly thanks to calendar adjustments in benefit payments, according to a Friday announcement by the U.S. Treasury.

August's gap, down 52% from the previous year, primarily stemmed from rescheduled Medicare and social security payments that shifted from August 1, 2026, a Saturday, to July. Without adjustments, the deficit was $248 billion, $7 billion more than the prior year.

Outlays in August dropped 24% to $527 billion. Interest on the federal debt fell by $14 billion due to changes in inflation accruals. However, fiscal year-to-date data shows a $143 billion increase in expenses. August's receipts, including $12.84 billion in customs duties, surged by $16 billion.

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