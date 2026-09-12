U.S. Federal Deficit: Shrinking August Gap and Fiscal Year Trends

The U.S. federal budget deficit in August decreased to $167 billion, mainly thanks to calendar adjustments in benefit payments, according to a Friday announcement by the U.S. Treasury.

August's gap, down 52% from the previous year, primarily stemmed from rescheduled Medicare and social security payments that shifted from August 1, 2026, a Saturday, to July. Without adjustments, the deficit was $248 billion, $7 billion more than the prior year.

Outlays in August dropped 24% to $527 billion. Interest on the federal debt fell by $14 billion due to changes in inflation accruals. However, fiscal year-to-date data shows a $143 billion increase in expenses. August's receipts, including $12.84 billion in customs duties, surged by $16 billion.