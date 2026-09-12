Tragic Collision in Arkhangelsk: Minibus Accident Claims 12 Lives

A fatal accident involving a minibus, a car, and a lumber truck resulted in 12 deaths and eight injuries in Russia's Arkhangelsk region. Regional officials report that the minibus was attempting to overtake another vehicle when the collision occurred, with a child among the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 00:19 IST
Tragic Collision in Arkhangelsk: Minibus Accident Claims 12 Lives
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A horrific road accident in Russia's northern Arkhangelsk region has left 12 people dead and eight injured. A minibus, reportedly overtaking a vehicle, collided with a car and a lumber-bearing truck.

Authorities from the RIA state news agency revealed the grim toll and confirmed the presence of a child among the victims. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in road transport, particularly in regions where overtaking maneuvers can turn deadly. Officials are urging caution on the roads as they continue to handle the aftermath of this tragedy.

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