Tragic Collision in Arkhangelsk: Minibus Accident Claims 12 Lives

A horrific road accident in Russia's northern Arkhangelsk region has left 12 people dead and eight injured. A minibus, reportedly overtaking a vehicle, collided with a car and a lumber-bearing truck.

Authorities from the RIA state news agency revealed the grim toll and confirmed the presence of a child among the victims. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in road transport, particularly in regions where overtaking maneuvers can turn deadly. Officials are urging caution on the roads as they continue to handle the aftermath of this tragedy.