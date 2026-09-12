Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkey and Saudi Arabia's Strategic Alliance

In a significant diplomatic conversation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss pivotal regional developments and the surge of recent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, as confirmed by a Turkish diplomatic source on Friday.

The dialogue comes on the heels of a strategic defense collaboration forged last month among Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan. This newly minted agreement features a crucial mutual defense clause, reminiscent of NATO's Article 5, underscoring the nations' commitment to collective security.

This trilateral pact elevates regional defense cooperation to new heights, aiming to fortify security frameworks amidst escalating tensions and fostering deeper alliances in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.