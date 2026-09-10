Trump Administration to Refund Obamacare Fees to Nearly 1 Million Americans

Nearing the start of October, nearly one million Americans enrolled in Obamacare plans will see $500 refunds. This development follows the Trump administration's decision to address excessive fees allegedly collected via the federal marketplace, Healthcare.gov.

The administration asserts that during the Biden presidency, Americans were overcharged through Obamacare plan exchange 'user fees,' resulting in higher premiums. This surplus is now considered unnecessary for operating the marketplace, prompting the refund initiative.

The refunds will primarily benefit consumers from 30 states who are not recipients of premium subsidies. As checks start rolling out, details on eligibility criteria and the refund calculation methodology remain awaited, with no immediate response from the Department of Health and Human Services or the White House.