Health News Round-Up: Latest Breakthroughs and Challenges

In the sphere of health, significant strides and challenges have been noted this week. Roivant Sciences made headlines as its new lung disease medication successfully achieved primary objectives in a mid-stage study, resulting in a notable 17% rise in its shares. Following its recent U.S. approval for a different treatment, the company is pursuing progressive expansion.

In regulatory news, Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva reached a $455 million settlement in North Carolina over claims of PFAS environmental contamination, reflecting growing litigation over so-called 'forever chemicals.' Simultaneously, the Indian government faces pushback from both food industry leaders and health advocates over proposed food labels intended to warn consumers about excessive sugar, salt, or fat contents.

The global health landscape also saw developments with three West Nile virus-related deaths in the Netherlands and significant measles outbreaks straining Bangladesh's healthcare system. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk announced that its weight-loss drug Wegovy has been approved in China to treat liver-related conditions, further broadening its therapeutic applications.