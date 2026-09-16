New MRI Contrast Agent Shows Promise in Early Lung Cancer Detection

A breakthrough experimental contrast agent for MRI exams may enable the early detection of lung cancer, according to researchers. The agent, named hProCA32.Collagen2, identified small tumors and metastases in animal studies. It targets collagen type I, potentially enhancing cancer diagnosis and personalized treatment options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 16:30 IST
New MRI Contrast Agent Shows Promise in Early Lung Cancer Detection

A groundbreaking experimental contrast agent for MRI exams has shown potential in detecting lung cancer at much earlier stages, potentially expanding treatment options, researchers reported. Named hProCA32.Collagen2, this agent allowed identification of tiny lung tumors and metastases in animal studies, a significant advancement in cancer diagnostics.

According to Science Advances, the new agent targets collagen type I, a protein found in high levels in aggressive tumors. "Our technology detects tiny tumors and hidden metastases without radiation," stated study leader Janny Yang of InLighta BioSciences, highlighting the agent’s role in reducing invasive biopsies and guiding personalized treatment plans.

In a parallel development, Johnson & Johnson's antidepressant Caplyta improved sexual dysfunction in major depressive disorder patients during trials. Unlike other antidepressants, Caplyta does not induce sexual dysfunction, making it a preferred choice for those needing additional treatment, noted Dr. Anita Clayton of University of Virginia Health.

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