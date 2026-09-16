Global Stock Rally Stalls as Fed Decision Looms

In global financial markets, stock indices saw a modest rise on Wednesday as investors held their breath for the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, which was expected later in the day. Despite recent hikes in bond yields and oil prices, there was a suspenseful pause.

European bourses experienced a lift, with the STOXX 600 climbing 0.6%, driven by gains in German, French, and Spanish markets. Across the Atlantic, U.S. futures indicated a potentially higher opening, even after the S&P 500 dipped due to a spike in 10-year Treasury yields.

With a 92.7% probability of a Fed rate hike, markets are attentive to Chair Kevin Warsh's upcoming announcement. Globally, central banks grapple with inflation concerns as energy prices fluctuate, further impacting the financial climate amid geopolitical tensions.