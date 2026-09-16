Russia is urging the international community to consider a legally binding treaty to prevent an arms race in space. This comes after the United States disclosed significant advancements in its space weaponry capabilities, heightening global security concerns.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed dissatisfaction with how the U.S. communicated these developments. Despite historical tensions, Russia believes it's not too late to establish preventive measures against the militarization of space.

Ryabkov criticized Western nations for dragging their feet on the treaty, accusing them of finding excuses to avoid halting the aggressive escalation. Nevertheless, Russia remains committed to engaging in dialogues to maintain space as a conflict-free zone.