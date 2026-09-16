Haleon Boosts Sales with GLP-1 Drug Side-Effect Solutions in U.S.

Haleon, the consumer health company, has reported a surge in sales of its products that address side-effects associated with the use of GLP-1 weight-loss medications in the United States. The company is taking advantage of the rising popularity of these drugs, which help with weight loss by simulating a hormone that makes the stomach feel full.

Common side-effects from GLP-1 drugs like Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Foundayo can include nausea, vomiting, constipation, and diarrhea, with some users also facing abdominal pain and stomach cramps. Haleon markets Advil pain relievers, TUMS indigestion tablets, and Biotène oral-care gels, and is collaborating with U.S. retailers such as CVS Pharmacy to position their products in both dedicated GLP-1 sections and regular store aisles.

A spokesperson noted that this dual placement strategy yields an average 24% sales increase per store. Holding the majority of GLP-1 shelf space at CVS, Haleon's curated products perform better in these locations. CVS, without directly addressing Haleon, acknowledged the expansion of related offerings. Haleon has also engaged Walmart and Target regarding its GLP-1 strategy.