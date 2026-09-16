Former Kosovo President Thaci Sentenced to 25 Years for War Crimes

Hashim Thaci, former Kosovo President, was sentenced to 25 years following conviction for war crimes by the Kosovo war crimes tribunal. He was found guilty of murder, torture, and illegal detention as a commander during Kosovo's 1990s conflict. The verdict remains controversial in Kosovo and Serbia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 16:57 IST
Former Kosovo President Thaci Sentenced to 25 Years for War Crimes

In a landmark ruling, former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for war crimes. The Kosovo war crimes tribunal in The Hague found Thaci guilty of murder, torture, and illegal detention committed during the 1990s conflict against Serbia.

Hashim Thaci, once a revered military leader in the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), was implicated in ordaining the deaths of 96 individuals and the inhumane detention of hundreds in grim conditions. His crimes were part of a joint criminal enterprise targeting perceived opponents and collaborators.

Despite the conviction, Thaci's case remains divisive, fueling tension between Kosovo Albanians and Serbs. Protests erupted in Pristina, Kosovo, and The Hague, displaying public dissent. While Thaci plans to appeal, reactions remain mixed, resonating deeply in the region's historical and political landscape.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

What Student Clicks Reveal and How AI Can Keep Those Records Local?

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026