Former Kosovo President Thaci Sentenced to 25 Years for War Crimes

In a landmark ruling, former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for war crimes. The Kosovo war crimes tribunal in The Hague found Thaci guilty of murder, torture, and illegal detention committed during the 1990s conflict against Serbia.

Hashim Thaci, once a revered military leader in the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), was implicated in ordaining the deaths of 96 individuals and the inhumane detention of hundreds in grim conditions. His crimes were part of a joint criminal enterprise targeting perceived opponents and collaborators.

Despite the conviction, Thaci's case remains divisive, fueling tension between Kosovo Albanians and Serbs. Protests erupted in Pristina, Kosovo, and The Hague, displaying public dissent. While Thaci plans to appeal, reactions remain mixed, resonating deeply in the region's historical and political landscape.