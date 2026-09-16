Dollar Steady as Market Awaits Fed Rate Hike Decision

The dollar maintained its position near multi-week highs on Wednesday, as traders anticipated the Federal Reserve's decision on a potential series of U.S. interest rate hikes. The currency climbed earlier this week, most notably against the yen and New Zealand dollar, while energy prices also increased.

Analysts predict a quarter-percentage point hike to 3.75%-4%, with further tightening likely. Kirstine Kundby-Nielsen of Danske Bank noted that market reaction could positively affect the dollar, even if the hike is already priced in.

The dollar index remained steady at 99.67, with currencies like the euro and sterling showing minimal movement. Upcoming decisions by the Bank of England and Bank of Japan, along with ongoing geopolitical influences, could further impact currency dynamics.