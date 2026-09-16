Dollar Steady as Market Awaits Fed Rate Hike Decision

The dollar remains stable near multi-week highs as the Federal Reserve is expected to initiate a series of U.S. interest rate hikes. Market participants are anticipating a quarter-point rate increase, which is already largely priced in. Currency markets have been quiet, with some gains for the dollar recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 17:06 IST
Dollar Steady as Market Awaits Fed Rate Hike Decision
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The dollar maintained its position near multi-week highs on Wednesday, as traders anticipated the Federal Reserve's decision on a potential series of U.S. interest rate hikes. The currency climbed earlier this week, most notably against the yen and New Zealand dollar, while energy prices also increased.

Analysts predict a quarter-percentage point hike to 3.75%-4%, with further tightening likely. Kirstine Kundby-Nielsen of Danske Bank noted that market reaction could positively affect the dollar, even if the hike is already priced in.

The dollar index remained steady at 99.67, with currencies like the euro and sterling showing minimal movement. Upcoming decisions by the Bank of England and Bank of Japan, along with ongoing geopolitical influences, could further impact currency dynamics.

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