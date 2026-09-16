Belarus Strikes Sanctions Deal with U.S. for Prisoner Release

Belarus has agreed to release 25 prisoners in exchange for eased U.S. sanctions. The negotiations, spearheaded by Trump's envoy John Coale, aim to improve U.S.-Belarus relations. Meanwhile, over 900 political prisoners remain detained, and criticism persists regarding President Lukashenko's repressive policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 17:04 IST
Belarus Strikes Sanctions Deal with U.S. for Prisoner Release
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Belarus has consented to release 25 prisoners following negotiations with the United States for sanctions relief, an envoy representing former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday. This agreement marks part of ongoing discussions urging Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to liberate detainees, including human rights activists, political figures, and journalists, in exchange for more lenient sanctions.

Despite this breakthrough, European Union sanctions against Belarus persist, reflecting ongoing concerns about Lukashenko's ties with Russia and his domestic policies. Trump's envoy, John Coale, announced that this interim deal involves the release of 25 prisoners, while the U.S. would lift restrictions on two Belarusian companies.

However, criticism continues as over 900 political prisoners remain incarcerated, and allegations of systemic repression persist. Efforts by Coale and others have seen some high-profile releases, yet many in the international community call for further action to address human rights violations within Belarus.

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