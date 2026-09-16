U.S. Visa Restrictions Spark South African Criticism

South Africa's foreign ministry expressed concern over U.S. visa restrictions affecting certain South Africans. The announcement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is seen as aligning with mischaracterizations of South Africa's domestic policies by fringe groups, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 17:01 IST
U.S. Visa Restrictions Spark South African Criticism
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South Africa has expressed concerns over the U.S. decision to impose visa restrictions on some of its citizens, announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The foreign ministry criticized the move, suggesting that it aligns with fringe groups' misrepresentations of South Africa's domestic policies.

This development could potentially strain diplomatic relations between the two countries as South Africa contemplates its response.

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