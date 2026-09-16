Toxic Skincare: The Hidden Dangers of Mercury-Infused Beauty Products

A Reuters investigation has revealed that despite international prohibitions, skin-bleaching products with mercury are still on sale across various global marketplaces including Amazon, Temu, and TikTok Shop. This contravenes efforts by health advocates and regulators to prevent their distribution.

The 2013 Minamata Convention, aimed at banning the sale, import, or manufacture of mercury-laden products, was enacted by over 150 nations. Yet, sellers on e-commerce platforms employ sophisticated strategies to conceal the origins and contents of these products, often re-listing them under misleading names.

Mercury's quick skin-lightening effects fuel the demand for such products, alongside their affordability compared to legal alternatives. Despite serious health risks, including kidney and neurological damage, oversight and enforcement of the bans remain challenging, highlighting the need for better regulatory coordination.