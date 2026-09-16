Toxic Skincare: The Hidden Dangers of Mercury-Infused Beauty Products

Despite global efforts to ban mercury-containing skin-bleaching products, over 20 are available on platforms like Amazon, Temu, and TikTok. Mercury's appeal lies in its quick whitening effect, but health experts warn of serious health risks. Platforms claim to regulate such products, but sellers continue to evade detection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 10:30 IST
Toxic Skincare: The Hidden Dangers of Mercury-Infused Beauty Products
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A Reuters investigation has revealed that despite international prohibitions, skin-bleaching products with mercury are still on sale across various global marketplaces including Amazon, Temu, and TikTok Shop. This contravenes efforts by health advocates and regulators to prevent their distribution.

The 2013 Minamata Convention, aimed at banning the sale, import, or manufacture of mercury-laden products, was enacted by over 150 nations. Yet, sellers on e-commerce platforms employ sophisticated strategies to conceal the origins and contents of these products, often re-listing them under misleading names.

Mercury's quick skin-lightening effects fuel the demand for such products, alongside their affordability compared to legal alternatives. Despite serious health risks, including kidney and neurological damage, oversight and enforcement of the bans remain challenging, highlighting the need for better regulatory coordination.

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