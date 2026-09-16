The Peptide Controversy: Unapproved Treatments Rise Amid Safety Concerns

BPC-157, an experimental peptide touted for its pain relief and healing properties, is under scrutiny due to limited human trial evidence. U.S. Heath Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s endorsement has elevated its profile, though regulatory approval remains elusive.

The peptide, mainly sourced from gray-market vendors, is gaining traction among consumers, with an anticipated market growth ranging up to $3 billion if authorized. Yet, the FDA remains cautious, citing safety risks amid scarce data.

Research highlights a 33-fold increase in users from 2020 to 2026, predominantly middle-aged white males, although usage remains hard to track due to a lack of standardized medical coding. Long-term safety and efficacy concerns persist without robust clinical evidence.