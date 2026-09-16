Vissel Kobe's Victory: A Head Start in Asian Champions League

Vissel Kobe secured a narrow 2-1 victory against Port FC, thanks to a decisive goal from Yoshinori Muto, marking an ideal beginning to their Asian Champions League campaign in Thailand.

The Japanese club took an early lead when Ren Komatsu capitalized on a flick from Issei Takahashi, but Komatsu's own goal later equalized the scores for Port FC. Muto then sealed the win, deftly lifting the ball over the goalkeeper following a pass from Yuya Osako.

In another fixture, Jeonbuk Motors overturned a deficit to clinch a 2-1 win over Kashiwa Reysol. With an extended competition format, 32 teams in the league phase vie for knockout spots, leading up to the final stages set in Saudi Arabia next April and May.