Vissel Kobe's Victory: A Head Start in Asian Champions League
Vissel Kobe triumphed 2-1 over Port FC with a goal by Yoshinori Muto in the Asian Champions League. Vissel led early with Komatsu's score but faced a setback with an own goal. Jeonbuk Motors also secured a 2-1 win against Kashiwa Reysol. The competition has expanded to 32 teams this year.
Vissel Kobe secured a narrow 2-1 victory against Port FC, thanks to a decisive goal from Yoshinori Muto, marking an ideal beginning to their Asian Champions League campaign in Thailand.
The Japanese club took an early lead when Ren Komatsu capitalized on a flick from Issei Takahashi, but Komatsu's own goal later equalized the scores for Port FC. Muto then sealed the win, deftly lifting the ball over the goalkeeper following a pass from Yuya Osako.
In another fixture, Jeonbuk Motors overturned a deficit to clinch a 2-1 win over Kashiwa Reysol. With an extended competition format, 32 teams in the league phase vie for knockout spots, leading up to the final stages set in Saudi Arabia next April and May.