Tragic Collapse in Gaza: Rescuers Battle Amid Machinery Shortage and Ongoing Conflict
Rescuers in Gaza are searching for survivors in a collapsed building, which killed at least 20 people, including six children. The collapse highlights a machinery shortage, attributed to Israeli restrictions. With buildings at risk of collapse, families face dire situations amidst ongoing conflict and a fragile ceasefire.
Rescuers in Gaza scoured the debris of a collapsed apartment building on Wednesday, where at least 20 Palestinians, including children, lost their lives. The building's destruction adds to the grim tally of 2,000 damaged structures across Gaza, following relentless Israeli airstrikes.
Efforts to rescue survivors are hindered by a lack of heavy machinery, a situation exacerbated by Israeli restrictions aimed at preventing equipment from reaching militants. Videos depict harrowing scenes of rescuers pulling survivors from the rubble and civilians mourning the loss of loved ones.
With winter approaching, the risk of further collapses looms for hundreds more edifices. Diplomats and international aid agencies call for urgent safer housing solutions, condemning the ongoing conflict that has already claimed thousands of lives.
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