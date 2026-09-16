Dollar Dominance: Pre-Fed Anticipation and Market Juggling

The dollar maintained its position near a two-week high on Wednesday with traders eagerly awaiting a crucial Federal Reserve decision. Analysts expect the Fed to announce a quarter-percentage point increase in the benchmark rate, sparking a potential series of interest rate hikes.

Currency pairs traded within tight margins as investors remained cautious ahead of the Fed announcement. Despite the dollar index's 1% climb over the last five trading sessions, experts remain divided on whether the decision will bolster or weaken the dollar rally.

While some analysts foresee dollar strengthening given potential rate hikes, others, like Benjamin Ford from Macro Hive, anticipate a mild decline if the Fed's measures don’t align with market expectations. Meanwhile, minor fluctuations were seen across other currencies including the euro and sterling, and the yen faced mixed signals from Japan's potential policy decisions.